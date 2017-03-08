EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for macro clues

Activity around the EUR/USD pair was low during the Asian session, but the pair retreated from the yearly high set late US session at 1.1909, currently trading around 1.1840. Weighing on the common currency this morning, are the final Markit July Services and Composite PMIs, which resulted below estimated, in line with the manufacturing readings released earlier this week. In Germany, the services sector advanced at its slowest pace since September 2016, resulting at 53.1 from 53.5, with the composite figure at 54.7 from 55.1. For the whole region, growth posted a six-month low according to Markit, with the composite index at 55.7 in July.

With little impact on the EUR/USD pair, the market is now waiting for the BOE's monetary policy announcement. A Pound-bullish outcome, however, may see the pair recovering ground, as the market needs little excuses to enter in dollar's sell-mode. Later on the day, the US will release its weekly unemployment figures, more relevant today ahead of the NFP report on Friday, and its final services PMIs.

As for the technical outlook, the pair remains within its dominant bullish trend, short-term consolidating ahead of macroeconomic clues. In the 4 hours chart, the RSI indicator heads marginally lower around 62, while the Momentum stands flat around its mid-line, as the price continues holding above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, at 1.1820. Tuesday's low at 1.1785 is the key support, as below it, the downward corrective movement can gather momentum and extend down to 1.1750 first, and 1.1715 later on the day.

A recovery above 1.1870 on the other hand, should see the pair returning to the 1.1910 level, en route to 1.1950.

View live chart of the EUR/USD