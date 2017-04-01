EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for FOMC Minutes

The American dollar is weaker across the board, particularly against commodity-related currencies, but also traded marginally lower against its European rivals at the beginning of the day. The EUR/USD pair, despite barely higher, found support from upwardly revised Markit Services and Composite PMIs, as December final readings in the region beat expectations. In the EU the economy expanded at its fastest pace since May 2011 according to Markit, with the final output index up to 54.4 from 53.9 in November. In Germany, the services index came in at 54.3, from an initial estimate of 53.8, whilst the final Composite PMI printed 55.2, its highest in five months.

Later on the day, the US will release its ADP employment report and the ISM New York manufacturing index, whilst ahead of Wall Street's close, the country will release the Minutes of its latest meeting, this last, meant to trigger some market moves in an usually thin trading hour of the day.

From a technical point of view, the pair is confined to a tight range, having met short term selling interest at 1.0439 so far today, and with the 4 hours chart presenting a limited upward potential, as the price is developing well below its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA converging around 1.0470, a strong intraday resistance, and technical indicators heading higher within negative territory, still below previous weekly highs.

An advance beyond the mentioned 1.0470 region will likely result in further recoveries, up to the 1.0520/40 price zone, although selling interest around this last will likely prevent the pair from appreciating further. The immediate support comes at 1.0390, with a break below it exposing the 1.0340/50 region.

