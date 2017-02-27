EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for data to set direction
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher this Monday, but with little upward momentum and within a limited range, as a scarce macroeconomic calendar kept majors limited during the Asian session. Things will get more interesting mid European morning, as the EU will release its confidence figures for February, while ahead of the Wall Street opening, the US will release Durable Goods Orders for January, and later, some minor housing and manufacturing figures.
A spike of risk aversion surged during the Asian session, on headlines suggesting the UK government is preparing for the case of a Scottish referendum, but the negative sentiment eased with the European opening, and local equities trade in the green.
As for the technical picture, the EUR/USD pair 4 hours chart shows that the pair recovered up to 1.0587, meeting selling interest around a daily ascendant trend line coming from 1.0828 that the pair failed to break last week. In the same chart, the price is above a bullish 20 SMA that converges with a Fibonacci support at 1.0565, while technical indicators have entered positive territory, but with limited upward strength, suggesting that the pair may remain range bound ahead of macroeconomic news.
The key resistance comes at 1.0632, last week high, as only above it the pair will be able to extend its gains, with 1.0660 and 1.0710 as the next resistances and probable intraday targets, while below the mentioned 1.0565 Fibonacci support, the risk turns towards the downside, with 1.0520 as the next bearish target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.