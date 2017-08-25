EUR/USD Forecast: waiting for a surprise to set the trend

The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1800 level after an early slide to 1.1773, confined to a tight 30 pips range ever since the day started, with "choppy trading" being repeated ad eternum in news regarding the financial world, amid the upcoming speeches from Fed's Yellen and ECB's Draghi, within the Jackson Hole Symposium. A scarce macroeconomic calendar all through the week and the usual summer doldrums have exacerbated range trading ahead of what could be major events to end the week.

Pages have been filled on speculation about what they could or could not say today, and how it would affect the market, particularly of course, the EUR/USD. Investors head into the speeches generally believing that ECB's Draghi will be cautious, not making any major statements, while Mrs. Yellen from the US is expected to talk normalization through reducing the balance sheet. Market's reaction will depend on how much the speeches' outcomes diverge from these preconceptions, with the hawker the tone, the bullish the currency.

One extra spice to this scenario is the fact that the USD is weak amid political jitters surrounding Trump, and the delay in the economic agenda. Summer is coming to an end, and so far, there are no progress in the promised tax reform or the infrastructure investment, limiting dollar's demand. Soft inflation seen lately in the US, adds pressure over the greenback.

Anyway, the pair has been ranging ever since the week started, but just 100 pips below its yearly high, overall bullish, despite the lack of definitions seen lately. Selling interest has been surging around 1.1830, while buyers stand around 1.1680/90. Those are the key levels to break today to confirm some follow-through next week.

Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is hovering right above its 20 and 100 SMAs, both horizontal and directionless, whilst technical indicators hold above their mid-lines, also lacking directional strength. 1.1730, is the immediate support ahead of the mentioned 1.1680/90 region, while above 1.1830, 1.1860 and 1.1909 are the next intraday resistances.

View live chart of the EUR/USD