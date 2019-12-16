 EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1148

  • Tepid European data capping the upside for the common currency.
  • US-China trade deal underpins high-yielding assets, market players need more clarity.
  • EUR/USD neutral could advance up to 1.1180, October monthly high. 
 
The EUR/USD pair is near its daily high ahead of the US opening, trading around 1.1145. The cautious optimism triggered by the announcement of phase one of the US-China trade deal underpins high-yielding assets. 
 
In the data front, numbers released so far have been disappointing, as the preliminary estimates of the December Markit PMI, as manufacturing output in the Union remains stagnated. The German Manufacturing PMI fell to 43.4, while for the EU, it contracted to 47.4. The services sector remained afloat, as the German index met the market’s expectations with 52, while the EU index beat expectations with 52.4. 
 
The US has just released the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for December, which rose by less than anticipated, printing at 3.5, up from the previous 2.9. Markit will release later today the US indexes,  with the Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.6 and the Services PMI at 52. 
 

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair remains unable to clear the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily rally at around the daily high, although the 4-hour chart shows that it managed to bounce from a bullish 20 SMA, after a couple of failed attempts to break below it. Technical indicators are trying to recover but remain stuck to neutral levels, unable to confirm additional gains ahead. As mentioned on a previous update, the daily low at 1.1111, also the  38.2% retracement of the said rally, is the immediate support. A more relevant one comes at 1.1065, and a break below this last seems unlikely. Beyond 1.1150, the next resistance is 1.1180, where the pair topped in October. 
 
Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065  
 
Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220  

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.

