EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1148

Tepid European data capping the upside for the common currency.

US-China trade deal underpins high-yielding assets, market players need more clarity.

EUR/USD neutral could advance up to 1.1180, October monthly high.

The EUR/USD pair is near its daily high ahead of the US opening, trading around 1.1145. The cautious optimism triggered by the announcement of phase one of the US-China trade deal underpins high-yielding assets.

In the data front, numbers released so far have been disappointing, as the preliminary estimates of the December Markit PMI, as manufacturing output in the Union remains stagnated. The German Manufacturing PMI fell to 43.4, while for the EU, it contracted to 47.4. The services sector remained afloat, as the German index met the market’s expectations with 52, while the EU index beat expectations with 52.4.

The US has just released the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for December, which rose by less than anticipated, printing at 3.5, up from the previous 2.9. Markit will release later today the US indexes, with the Manufacturing PMI seen at 52.6 and the Services PMI at 52.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair remains unable to clear the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily rally at around the daily high, although the 4-hour chart shows that it managed to bounce from a bullish 20 SMA, after a couple of failed attempts to break below it. Technical indicators are trying to recover but remain stuck to neutral levels, unable to confirm additional gains ahead. As mentioned on a previous update, the daily low at 1.1111, also the 38.2% retracement of the said rally, is the immediate support. A more relevant one comes at 1.1065, and a break below this last seems unlikely. Beyond 1.1150, the next resistance is 1.1180, where the pair topped in October.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220