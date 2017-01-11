EUR/USD Forecast: waiting could extend more than you think

Fed "non-live" meeting could have little effects ahead of Trump, NFP.

US final manufacturing PMIs and ADP to be released ahead of Fed meeting's outcome.

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully right below the critical 1.1660 level, confined to a well-limited range for a second consecutive day, ahead of US first-tier events, starting today with the FOMC monetary policy decision. The US Central Bank is largely expected to keep rates on hold, as the third rate hike for this 2017 is priced in for December. Policymakers will release a statement, where all of the market's attention will focus in, but there's no press conference, neither new economic forecasts this time, which means that, if there are no changes in the wording, market's reaction could be shallow. Trump's decision on the next Fed's head is supposed to be taken on Thursday, while the US Nonfarm Payroll report will be out on Friday, which means that market players, may well wait for them before deciding on what to do next with the pair.

Is half a holiday in Europe, will many countries celebrating the All Saints Day, resulting in no macroeconomic releases scheduled in the region, and limiting volumes at this time of the day. The US will release its ADP employment survey for October, and final manufacturing PMIs ahead of Fed.

Technically, the 4 hours chart presents a neutral stance, with the pair barely holding above a now horizontal 20 SMA and the 23.6% of the ECB-US GDP slump from late last week, while technical indicators hover within neutral territory, turning marginally lower, but lacking clear directional strength. To the upside, the pair would need to break above the 1.1660/70 region to turn bullish, with scope then to advance up to 1.1720, while below 1.1600 the risk turns towards the downside, eyeing then 1.1574, October low, later followed by 1.1540.

