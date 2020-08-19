EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1932
- The EU inflation contracted in July, although the annual figure remained stable.
- The US Federal Reserve will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.
- EUR/USD is losing bullish potential but far from signaling an upcoming slide.
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1930 level, having spent the day confined to a tight range. The dollar has pared its decline, but its struggling to attract investors, replicating equities’ behavior, with European indexes also hovering around their opening levels. Comments from Democrat House Leader, Nancy Pelosi, looking for common ground with Republicans to activate the coronavirus aid package had a limited impact on currencies ahead of the FOMC Meeting’s Minutes.
The US Federal Reserve is set to release the document later today, and while speculative interest does not expect big surprises, it adopted the usual wait-and-see stance. If anything, things policymakers acknowledged the situation remains the same, as improving inflation and employment data is being overshadowed by the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country, which limits the economic comeback.
Other than that, the EU released its June Current Account, which came in at €20.69 B better than the previous €7.95 B. The Union also published July inflation, with the monthly CPI down to -0.4% from 0.3% in the previous month. The annual figure, however, came in as expected at 0.4%, while the core annual CPI hit 1.2%, as expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating near its year high, holding on to gains although losing bullish momentum in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing above firmly bullish moving averages, but also that technical indicators ease from highs, holding well into positive levels. The bearish potential is quite limited given the dollar’s broad weakness, yet a corrective slide could take place on a break below the 1.1870 support level.
Support levels: 1.1910 1.1870 1.1830
Resistance levels: 1.1950 1.1995 1.2040
