EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2101
- ECB could cut deposit rate further, counter EUR’s appreciation if needed.
- Fed gloomy about economic recovery, left monetary policy unchanged.
- EUR/USD is at risk of extending its decline, mainly once below 1.2060.
The EUR/USD plummeted to 1.2057 in the first hours of the American session, recovering some ground afterwards. The shared currency initially fell with comments from ECB’s member Klass Knot, who said that policymakers could decide to cut its deposit rate further below zero if that proved necessary to keep its inflation target in sight, adding that the ECB has tools to counter the EUR’s appreciation if needed, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Such comments triggered risk-aversion, later fueled by a dismal US Durable Goods Orders report which resulted at 0.2% in December, much worse than the 0.9% expected.
The pair recovered some ground as Wall Street bounced off daily lows, ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. As widely anticipated, the central bank left its monetary policy unchanged. The central bank reiterated that the “path of the economy would depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations,” while adding that the pace of the recovery in economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months. A generally dovish statement maintained markets in risk-off mode.
This Thursday, the EU will publish the January Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 89.5 from 90.4. Germany will release the preliminary estimate of January inflation, although the star of the day will be the preliminary estimate of the US Q4 GDP, expected to show an annualized growth of 3.9% after an impressive 33.4% in Q3. The country will also release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 22, foreseen at 875K from 900K in the previous week.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.2100 post-Fed, maintaining the sour tone. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish strength and the 100 SMA accelerating south after crossing below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators head south within negative levels, all of which skews the risk to the downside. A clear break below 1.2060 should open the doors for a steeper decline throughout the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2060 1.2025 1.1970
Resistance levels: 1.2135 1.2180 1.2225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks around 1.2100 as focus shifts to US Q4 GDP
EUR/USD keeps bounce off eight-day low but struggles to hold 1.2100. The currency major dropped to the lowest since January 18 the previous day. European Consumer Confidence, German inflation and US Jobless Claims can also entertain traders.
XAU/USD sees muted reaction as Fed holds policy settings steady
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have seen a very muted initial reaction to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision and continue to trade just under the $1850 mark, with the price action still for now capped by the precious metal’s 200-day moving average, which sits at $1847.79.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.