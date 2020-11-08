EUR/USD Forecast: US presidential election developments to keep supporting high yielders

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1878
- The media called Joe Biden winner, US President Donald Trump giving a fight.
- Major economies have a much lighter macroeconomic calendar this week.
- EUR/USD is overbought and may correct lower, but bulls retain control.
The EUR/USD pair extended its rally on Friday to reach 1.1890, its highest since mid-September. The greenback was pressured by the elections’ uncertainty and equities strength, which anyway closed mixed. The greenback got to recover some ground following the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which showed that in October, the country added 638K new jobs, slightly better than anticipated, while the unemployment rate contracted to 6.9% from 7.9%.
On Saturday, the media called the US presidential election for Joe Biden, but President Donald Trump rejected the outcome and won’t concede. Even further, his campaign has kick-started litigation on Thursday and will continue with it, although without substantial results so far. What may be worrisome for markets is that the Senate remains divided, and the Democrats are still far from having a leading majority. Still, speculative interest is pricing in a huge stimulus package coming, and that will likely keep high-yielding assets rallying at the weekly opening.
The macroeconomic calendar will be much lighter this week. On Monday, Germany will publish the September trade balance, while the EU will unveil November Sentix Investor Confidence. The US won’t publish relevant data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is holding on to gains, with the risk still skewed to the upside. The daily chart shows that the price settled above all of its moving averages, which keep lacking directional Street. The Momentum indicator consolidates within neutral levels, while the RSI aims north around 60. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA has crossed above the larger ones, all of them over 100 pips below the current level, while technical indicators are correcting overbought conditions. The pair may continue correcting to the downside, yet bulls will retain control as long as the pair holds above 1.1790.
Support levels: 1.1845 1.1790 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1915 1.1960 1.2000
