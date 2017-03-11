EUR/USD Forecast: US Payrolls to set the tone for next week
- Market's mood positive after Powell's nomination, stocks up.
- US economy expected to have added 310,000 new jobs in October.
Financial markets saw little action overnight with Japan on holidays, exception made by the Aussie, which eased on soft local data. Equities trade positively in Asia and Europe, but with no fireworks either, as investors are waiting for the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The US economy is expected to have added over 300,000 new jobs in October, after losing 33,000 in September, which will be quite an impressive recovery and above average. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, while wages are seen growing just modestly after last month's recovery.
The greenback, despite having shed some ground at the beginning of the week, retains its strength ahead of the report, as nor the Fed's announcement, neither Trump's nomination of Powell as next Fed's head rocked the boat. The Central Bank kept its monetary policy on-hold and doors opened for a December hike as expected, while the new Fed's head means continuation of the current monetary policy.
As said in a previous update, the report won't be a game-changer for Fed, unless jobs' creation comes negative once again, but could certainly bring some action on this last day of the week. Keep in mind that later on the day, the final October Markit and official PMIs will be out, alongside with factory orders for September.
Technically, the pair has been trading in a well-limited range ever since the week started, recovering just modestly after hitting 1.1575 on Friday, the key support to break to see the pair resuming its bearish trend, and looking to test 1.1460 next week. In the way, a minor support stands at 1.1610. To the upside, the key resistance area is 1.1660/70, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline and neckline of an H&S figure. Beyond the level, the recovery could extend up to 1.1745, with selling interest increasing as the price approaches 1.1800.
