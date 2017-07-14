EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation and Retail Sales to set the tone

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully around the 1.1400 figure, as investors wait for the last batch of US data, to decide whether or not the keep pushing the price higher. Barely higher weekly basis, the pair has anyway managed to extend its advance up to 1.1489, its highest since May 2016, on lessening imbalances between the Fed and the ECB, as the first may not be able to raise rates much more, while rumors on the second preparing to taper QE sound louder month after month.

Precisely, what can force the Fed to take it easier is inflation, as latest releases have been soft and policymakers have had to acknowledge it in the official statement, albeit adding that is due to temporal factors. Among those macroeconomic releases the US will offer today is June inflation and Retail Sales. As for the first, is expected to have advanced by 0.1% in the month, and by 1.7% from a year earlier, probably not enough to trigger a dollar rally, as it would take a couple of strong monthly releases to consider that the temporal decline is over. Retail Sales are expected to post a modest advance, but a positive number alongside with rising inflation, could do the trick in the short term.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has been unable to recover ground above a bullish 20 SMA, currently acting as an immediate resistance at 1.1425, while the RSI indicator aims higher around 51, but the Momentum indicator turned modestly lower within bearish territory, indicating that bulls are side-lined at the time being. An upward acceleration through the mentioned 1.1425 level could see the pair advancing up to 1.1460, while beyond this last, 1.1490 and 1.1525 are the next short-term resistances and bullish targets.

Below 1.1380 on the other hand, the pair could slide down to 1.1340, while once this last gives up, 1.1290, June 28th low comes next.

View live chart of the EUR/USD