EUR/USD Forecast: US Durable Goods and housing data to make it or break it

The dollar leads the way this Wednesday, extending its upward momentum against all of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest since mid July, approaching the 1.1700 figure, as the absence of news coming from Europe leaves the way clear for the greenback to run. Later today, however, a couple of first-tier macroeconomic US reports can interrupt the advance, on negative outcomes. The US will release its Durable Goods Orders for August, expected to have bounced after plummeting in July. Additionally, the US will release Pending Home sales data for the same month, while more Fed speakers will be on the wires.

Housing data has been quite disappointing lately, and worth remember was the sector that triggered the 2007/8 subprime mortgage crisis. Market is still sensitive to negative housing numbers.

The EUR/USD pair 4 hours chart shows that the bearish momentum remains strong, despite indicators holding within oversold levels, as they resumed their declines after a modest upward correction, while the 20 SMA keeps accelerating south after breaking below the larger ones. So far, the pair bottomed at 1.1730, and acceleration through the level should lead to an extension towards the 1.1690/1.17000 region, en route to August low at 1.1661.

The immediate resistance, on the other hand, comes at 1.1770, followed by 1.1810. Beyond this last, the pair has room to extend its recovery up to 1.1850.

