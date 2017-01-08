EUR/USD Forecast: US Core PCE inflation critical today
The EUR/USD pair correct lower overnight, retreating from 1.1845, a fresh yearly high posted late Monday, but so far held above the 1.1810 level, as European Markit Manufacturing PMIs indicated that the growth pace eased in July, but anyway remained strong. German's index resulted at 58.1, down from 59.6 in June, and the initial estimate of 58.3, a five-month low. For the whole EU, the index came in at 56.6 from a flash estimate of 56.8 and June final reading of 57.4. All of the major economies monitored by Markit, however, showed signs of expansion. Ahead, is the EU Q2 GDP preliminary estimate, expected at 0.6% for the quarter and up to 2.1% yearly basis.
Also, the US will release its June income and spending index, which include the core PCE price index, Fed's favorite measure of inflation, expected at 1.3% YoY from previous 1.4%, and unchanged at 0.1% for the month. A disappointing outcome of this last will be the excuse the market needs to resume dollar's selling, as it will support the case for a delay in a Fed rate hike. Later, the US will release its final PMI manufacturing figures for July.
In the meantime, the pair keeps hovering around the top of the daily ascendant channel that comes from mid April, and overall bullish, given that in these last few days, pullback have met buying interest around previous relevant highs. In the 4 hours chart moving averages maintain their strong upward slopes well below the current level, while technical indicators eased modestly within overbought levels, but with no downward stregnth, rather reflecting the latest correction than suggesting upward exhaustion. Above the mentioned high, the pair has a strong static resistance at 1.1870, with a break above this last exposing the 1.1900/10 price zone.
Below 1.1780, on the other hand, the pair could correct lower, with the next intraday supports at 1.1750 and 1.1715, former relevant highs.
View live chart of the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.