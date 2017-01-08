EUR/USD Forecast: US Core PCE inflation critical today

The EUR/USD pair correct lower overnight, retreating from 1.1845, a fresh yearly high posted late Monday, but so far held above the 1.1810 level, as European Markit Manufacturing PMIs indicated that the growth pace eased in July, but anyway remained strong. German's index resulted at 58.1, down from 59.6 in June, and the initial estimate of 58.3, a five-month low. For the whole EU, the index came in at 56.6 from a flash estimate of 56.8 and June final reading of 57.4. All of the major economies monitored by Markit, however, showed signs of expansion. Ahead, is the EU Q2 GDP preliminary estimate, expected at 0.6% for the quarter and up to 2.1% yearly basis.

Also, the US will release its June income and spending index, which include the core PCE price index, Fed's favorite measure of inflation, expected at 1.3% YoY from previous 1.4%, and unchanged at 0.1% for the month. A disappointing outcome of this last will be the excuse the market needs to resume dollar's selling, as it will support the case for a delay in a Fed rate hike. Later, the US will release its final PMI manufacturing figures for July.

In the meantime, the pair keeps hovering around the top of the daily ascendant channel that comes from mid April, and overall bullish, given that in these last few days, pullback have met buying interest around previous relevant highs. In the 4 hours chart moving averages maintain their strong upward slopes well below the current level, while technical indicators eased modestly within overbought levels, but with no downward stregnth, rather reflecting the latest correction than suggesting upward exhaustion. Above the mentioned high, the pair has a strong static resistance at 1.1870, with a break above this last exposing the 1.1900/10 price zone.

Below 1.1780, on the other hand, the pair could correct lower, with the next intraday supports at 1.1750 and 1.1715, former relevant highs.

