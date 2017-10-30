EUR/USD Forecast: US Core PCE data eyed ahead of Fed meeting

US Core PCE inflation expected unchanged at 1.3% YoY.

Dollar in correction mode, softer across the board short-term ahead of data.

The week starts with the greenback giving up some ground against its major rivals, extending the downward corrective movement that begun on Friday ahead of Wall Street's close. The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily high, around 1.1640, still below the key 1.1660 former support, now resistance. For a change, the macroeconomic calendar is quite busy for a Monday, with Germany having already released its Retail Sales September figures, up for the month by 0.5%, less than the expected 0.7%, but posting an upbeat YoY growth of 4.1%. Still pending of release are sentiment indexes for the EU and German inflation, although the star of the day will be US core PCE inflation, Fed's favorite measure when it comes to making decisions, to be released ahead of Wall Street's opening.

The number is relevant as the Central Bank is having its monetary policy meeting this week, and while policymakers are not expected to act this time, speculative interest will be looking for clues that can confirm not only a hike for December but upcoming ones in 2018.

The technical picture remains bearish according to the 4 hours chart, with technical indicators barely correcting extreme oversold readings, but the price still developing well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA maintaining a strong downward slope, now around 1.1690. As said above the 1.1660 level, which contained declines for over two months, is a critical resistance, and the pair will be bearish as long as below it. Beyond it, however, next resistances are the mentioned 20 SMA at 1.1690, followed by the 1.1710/20 region.

Supports today come at 1.1610, and 1.1574, the low settled last Friday. Given current market mood and the upcoming big US events, including Fed's meeting and the Nonfarm Payrolls report, seems unlikely that the pair would break below it at the beginning of the week.

