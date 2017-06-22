EUR/USD Forecast: upside still seen limited

The EUR/USD pair managed to advance some this Thursday, with the dollar easing as yields remain mute. The US Treasury yields' curve flattened to its lowest in nearly 10-years by Wednesday's close, amid uncertainty ruling financial markets. The fact that Fed officers maintain a hawkish stance, despite easing inflation and generally soft macroeconomic readings has coupled with yet unfilled promises from the new US administration.

On the other hand, quite a scarce macroeconomic calendar, has kept the pair in well-limited intraday ranges, with EUR buyers missing a catalyst. The only relevant figure released so far was existing home sales in the US, which surprised to the upside, partially backing dollar's recent strength. There are some minor releases scheduled for today, including weekly jobless claims and the housing price index for April in the US, while the EU will release its preliminary June Consumer Confidence figure, expected at -3.0 from previous -3.3.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The pair's technical picture is neutral short term, with the price now hovering a few pips above a bearish 20 SMA, and technical indicators having turned south around their mid-lines. The pair topped so far today at 1.1177, and some follow-through beyond the level can result in a retest of the 1.1220 region, where the pair met selling interest earlier this week. Beyond it, the next resistance comes at 1.1260, although chances of an advance towards this last are well limited.

To the downside, the 1.1110/30 region comes as the immediate support, with a bearish breakout exposing 1.1075, May 18th low. Further declines should indicate a bearish acceleration, with 1.1000/30 being the next probable bearish target.

View live chart of the EUR/USD