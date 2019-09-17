EUR/USD came under renewed downside pressure this week.

ECB easing, geopolitics, USD all weigh on the single currency.

Markets’ attention is now on the ZEW survey.

EUR/USD is looking to recover from the negative start of the week, managing to return to the area above the 1.10 handle after briefly recording so far weekly lows around 1.0990 during early trade.

The change of heart around the Greenback has given a good dose of oxygen to the demand for the buck, lifting the US Dollar Index (DXY) well above the 98.00 mark following Friday’s lows near 97.80.

Investors appear to have already left behind the ECB event and are shifting their interest to the FOMC gathering on Wednesday. Despite a rate cut is already priced in, an intensification of the dovish stance from the Committee does not seem a done deal, mainly after recent inflation figures and retail sales surprised to the upside while the unremitting strength in the labour market stays well and sound. This view leaves EUR/USD prone to a potential visit to YTD lows in the next hours.

Recent tops in the 1.1100 neighbourhood has become the initial key resistance now, area coincident with the short-term resistance line. Above this area extra gains are supposed to reach the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1132, ahead of late August tops in the 1.1160/65 band. As usual, there are no relevant support levels in case the selling mood regains the upper hand until 2019 lows near 1.0920.