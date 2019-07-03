The USD benefitted from risk-aversion trade and capped Tuesday’s intraday uptick.

German bund yields tumble to record lows and exerted some downward pressure.

IMF chief Lagarde named as the next ECB President and added to the selling bias.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way moves on Tuesday and finally settled in the neutral territory, nearly unchanged for the day. The pair initially got a minor lift and spiked to levels beyond the 1.1300 handle on reports that the European Central Bank is in no rush to cut interest rates at its upcoming meeting in July, rather prefer to wait for additional economic data before acting in September. The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived amid resurfacing trade war fears, especially after the US threatened to impose additional tariffs on $4 billion worth of European goods.

The latest optimism over the US-China trade truce faded quickly and a fresh wave of global risk aversion trade benefitted the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The global flight to safety dragged the German bund yields to record lows and effected negatively on the shared currency, which lost some additional ground after the current IMF managing director Christine Lagarde - perceived as a policy dove, was nominated as the next ECB president.

Meanwhile, reviving safe-haven demand also drove the US Treasury bond yields to multi-year lows, which kept a lid on any meaningful USD up-move and turned out to be one of the key factors that helped limit any further downfall. The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday. Market participants now look forward to the final Euro-zone services PMIs for some fresh impetus.

Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. However, the key focus remains on Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which will play an important role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh near-term directional impetus for the major.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has managed to hold its neck above 61.8% Fibo. level of the 1.1181-1.1412 recent up-move but seemed struggling to find acceptance above 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. The range-bound price action clearly points to indecision among traders and hence, it would be prudent to wait for sustained move in either direction before positioning for the pair's near-term trajectory.

On a sustained move beyond the 1.1300 handle (200-period SMA), the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum towards 23.6% Fibo. level - around the 1.1355-60 region before aiming back towards conquering the 1.1400 handle. A follow-through buying will now set the stage for an extension of the recent positive momentum towards challenging March monthly swing highs, around the 1.1445-50 region ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, a decisive breakthrough the 1.1275-70 support area (61.8% Fibo. level) might turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.1200 round figure mark with some intermediate support near the 1.1235 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support would signal the resumption of the prior bearish trend and pave the way for a subsequent weakness below the 1.1200 handle towards the next major support near the 1.1130 zone.