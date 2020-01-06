EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday.

Hotter-than-expected German CPI helped bounce off lows.

Weaker US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and remained supportive.

The EUR/USD pair remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday and extended its sharp retracement from the vicinity of mid-1.1200s, or five-month tops. News of the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian forces at Baghdad airport triggered a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade on the last trading day of the week and benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The pair tumbled to a fresh weekly low level of 1.1125 but managed to find some support following the release of hotter-than-expected prelim German consumer inflation figures.

In fact, the headline CPI rose 0.5% MoM in December and accelerated to 1.5% YoY from 1.1% previous. Meanwhile, the greenback failed to capitalize on the attempted positive move and was being capped by a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields. The buck was further weighed down by the disappointing release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which dropped to its lowest level since June 2009 and came in at 47.2 for December. Adding to this, the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) also bettered market expectations and came in at 1.5% YoY during the reported month.

The pair built on the previous session's late bounce and edged higher during the Asian session on Monday, albeit lacked any bullish conviction. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to some second-tier economic releases from the Eurozone – German retail sales for November and final PMI indices for December – for some short-term trading impetus. The US economic docket lacks any major market-moving economic releases and hence, the broader market risk sentiment might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the first day of a new week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move beyond the 1.1175-80 region is likely to confront fresh supply near the 1.1200 handle. Above the mentioned barrier, the pair is likely to aim back towards testing multi-month tops, around the 1.1240 region. Some follow-through buying should now pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards the top end of over four-month-old ascending trend-channel formation on the daily chart, currently near the 1.1300 round figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1125 region now seems to have emerged as immediate support, which is closely followed by the 1.1100 round figure mark. Failure to defend the said handle now seems to accelerate the slide further towards 100-day SMA. The latter coincides with the lower end of the ascending trend-channel and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.