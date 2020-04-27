EUR/USD witnessed some short-covering move on Friday amid a modest USD pullback.

The USD remained depressed on Monday and assisted the pair to gain some traction.

This week's US/EU GDP, central bank meetings eyed for a fresh directional impetus.

The EUR/USD pair staged a solid rebound on the last trading day of the week and rallied around 100 pips from one-month lows. The shared currency remained depressed through the major part of Friday's trading action and was being weighed down by the fact that the EU leaders failed to agree on a coronavirus recovery package. The bearish pressure remained unabated and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.0727 following the release of the German IFO survey, which plunged to historic low and came in at 74.3 for April.

Meanwhile, data released from the US showed the Durable Goods Orders recorded the biggest slide since 2014 and fell by 14.4% in March, while core orders also dropped 0.2% inter-month. This coupled with a mild recovery in the global risk sentiment prompted some US dollar profit-taking and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's short-covering move on Friday. The pair finally ended the day in the positive territory, snapping four-days of losing streak and gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Monday.

Meanwhile, persistent market worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic might continue to lend some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency. This might eventually keep a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for now. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the broader market risk sentiment and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on the first trading day of the week.

Moving ahead, market participants will look forward to this week's other important macro data from the Eurozone or the US, including the first estimate of the first-quarter GDP print. This coupled with the latest monetary policy updates from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank should assist investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near a short-term descending trend-line, around the 1.0875 region. This is closely followed by the 1.0900 level, above which a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1040 region, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the 1.0800 mark might now protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.0775 region might prompt some fresh technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.