- EUR/USD has once again failed at 1.1280/90.
- Prospects of ECB easing keep weighing on sentiment.
- Bearish view unchanged below the 200-day SMA.
Yesterday’s bull run in EUR/USD met a significant (and recurrent) hurdle in the 1.1280/90 band, where converge the 21-day SMA and last week’s tops. Dovish Fedspeak sponsored the rally in spot, this time by NY Fed J.Williams, who reinforced the idea that a Fed’s rate cut later this month is a done deal… at least a 25 bps rate cut.
That said, the pair managed to shrug off Thursday’s dovish news involving the likeliness that the ECB could revamp its inflation goal, all immersed in the already shared view that further accommodative measures are in the pipeline and are likely to be announced at the July or September meeting.
In spite of occasional bullish attempts, which are mostly expected to come in from the USD-side, EUR is seen under increasing pressure in the upcoming weeks as market participants keep assessing the potential easing measures from the ECB as well as the unremitting deceleration in the region.
EUR/USD thus faces initial resistance at the 1.1280/90 band. A surpass of this area should open the door to a visit of the more relevant 200-day SMA near 1.1320. Above it, the downside pressure should lose momentum, allowing at the same time for a probable test of June tops around 1.1420. On the downside, there are some interim supports at 1.1193 (July low), 1.1181 (June 18 low) and 1.1176 (March 7 low), ahead of 2019 low in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
