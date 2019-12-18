EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1133
- German IFO survey beat the market’s expectations, Business Climate up to 96.3 in December.
- Uncertainty and holiday mood exacerbating range trading.
- EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline on a break below 1.1110.
The shared currency is under pressure this Wednesday, trading against its American rival at around 1.1130. The greenback is mildly stronger, particularly against its high-yielding rivals, amid persistent Brexit concerns and uncertainty about phase one of the US-China trade deal. Still, most major pairs are confined to tight intraday ranges, as the holiday’s mood has already kicked-in.
Germany released November Producer Prices, which missed the market’s expectations, down yearly basis by 0.7%. However, the IFO Survey resulted upbeat, with the Business Climate up to 96.3 in December. The report prevented the EUR/USD pair from falling further, as well as European equities, which are trading in the green. The US has nothing of relevance to offer, as it will only publish MBA Mortgage Applications.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 23.6% retracement of its December bullish run at around 1.1145, providing immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, which now turns south, skewing the risk to the downside. Technical indicators, however, lack directional strength, stuck to their midlines. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally provides support at 1.1110, with a break below it exposing the 1.1060 price zone. The upside will likely remain capped by sellers aligned ahead of 1.1180.
Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
