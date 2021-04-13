EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1927
- US inflation unexpectedly surged in March, beating the market’s expectations.
- The German ZEW survey showed that the Economic Sentiment deteriorated in April.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, needs to break above 1.1930.
The EUR/USD pair spent most of the first half of the day consolidating around the 1.1900 level, unable to leave the tight Monday’s range. The pair came under mild-pressure ahead of US inflation data, as the dollar surged on plummeting equities. Wall Street futures are sharply down after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine until they complete the review assessing blood clot cases. Six cases were reported in the country after applying more than 6.8 million doses.
Adding pressure on the shared currency, the German ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment missed the markets’ expectations, with the Economic Sentiment contracting to 70.7 in April in the country and to 66.3 in the EU. As for US inflation data, the March Consumer Price Index jumped to 2.6% YoY, while the core reading hit 1.6%, both beating the market’s expectations. The market showed a limited reaction to the impressive numbers, although Treasury yields ticked modestly higher, while equities recover from intraday lows, which in turn weigh on the greenback.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1877 with the inflation headline, quickly bouncing from the level and currently hovering around 1.1920. The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as in the 4-hour chart, the pair is still advancing above converging 20 and 200 SMAs, with the longer one heading lower. The Momentum indicator aims higher around its 100 line while the RSI advances modestly within positive levels.
Support levels: 1.1870 1.1825 1.1785
Resistance levels: 1.1930 1.1965 1.2000
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after US inflation beats estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, under pressure after US inflation figures beat estimates with 2.6% YoY, while Core CPI beat expectations with 1.6%. Concerns about J&J's vaccines have boosted the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends fall amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
GBP/USD extends fall amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI
Gold sustains decline for the second straight session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin demand for the US dollar. Treaders await US inflation data before placing aggressive bids.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.