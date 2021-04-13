EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1927

US inflation unexpectedly surged in March, beating the market’s expectations.

The German ZEW survey showed that the Economic Sentiment deteriorated in April.

EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, needs to break above 1.1930.

The EUR/USD pair spent most of the first half of the day consolidating around the 1.1900 level, unable to leave the tight Monday’s range. The pair came under mild-pressure ahead of US inflation data, as the dollar surged on plummeting equities. Wall Street futures are sharply down after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine until they complete the review assessing blood clot cases. Six cases were reported in the country after applying more than 6.8 million doses.

Adding pressure on the shared currency, the German ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment missed the markets’ expectations, with the Economic Sentiment contracting to 70.7 in April in the country and to 66.3 in the EU. As for US inflation data, the March Consumer Price Index jumped to 2.6% YoY, while the core reading hit 1.6%, both beating the market’s expectations. The market showed a limited reaction to the impressive numbers, although Treasury yields ticked modestly higher, while equities recover from intraday lows, which in turn weigh on the greenback.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1877 with the inflation headline, quickly bouncing from the level and currently hovering around 1.1920. The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as in the 4-hour chart, the pair is still advancing above converging 20 and 200 SMAs, with the longer one heading lower. The Momentum indicator aims higher around its 100 line while the RSI advances modestly within positive levels.

Support levels: 1.1870 1.1825 1.1785

Resistance levels: 1.1930 1.1965 1.2000