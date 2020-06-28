EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1217
- The number of new coronavirus cases in the US keeps posting record daily highs.
- ECB’s President Lagarde said that the current crisis is worse than the 2008 one.
- EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish could accelerate its slump once below 1.1170.
The EUR/USD pair closed a second consecutive week just a handful of pips above the 1.1200 level, unchanged on Friday. Risk aversion remained as the main theme, as the number of new coronavirus contagions in the US reaches record highs daily basis. Demand for high-yielding assets was affected, although the dollar’s momentum was also limited. The US reported a record on 47,341 contagions on Friday, with weekend reports of above 40,000 new cases a day.
ECB’s President Lagarde offered a speech at the end of the week, and her words weren’t too optimistic. She remarked that the EU probably passed the lowest point of the crisis, but added that an economic recovery “will be a complicated matter.” She added that the crisis is worse than the 2008 one, and expressed concerns about a second wave of COVID-19. The US published May Personal Income, which resulted in -4.2% and Personal Spending, which rose by less than anticipated, resulting in 8.2%. Core PCE beat expectations up by 1.0% YoY.
The macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy this week, starting on Monday with Germany releasing the preliminary estimates of June inflation, and the EU releasing the June Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 80 from 67.5 in May. The US will publish May Pending Home Sales and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for June.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair traded between Fibonacci levels for a second consecutive day, holding above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.1170, the immediate support. In the daily chart, the pair is developing below its 20 DMA, while technical indicators turned flat around their midlines, leaving a neutral stance. In the shorter-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair trades below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators hold within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength. A break below 1.1170 is required to confirm a bearish extension.
Support levels: 1.1170 1.1125 1.1080
Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1310 1.1350
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
