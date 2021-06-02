The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2180 price zone, with limited bearish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that it is struggling around a mildly bullish 100 SMA while below a directionless 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator holds directionless within neutral levels, while the RSI hovers around 43. A break below the mentioned daily low should favor additional declines toward the 1.2070 price zone.

Stocks are on the winning side, while US government bond yields softened, with that on the 10-year Treasury note currently at 1.60%. Data wise, the EU published the April Producer Price Index , which increased 1% MoM and 7.6% YoY, beating the market’s expectations. The US calendar will be light as it will only include MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended May 28 and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for June.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.2163 amid resurgent demand for the American currency during London trading hours, now bouncing ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The market’s sentiment on the greenback is mixed, as investors are struggling between buying the dollar on the better US economic performance or sell it on speculation the Federal Reserve will soon start tapering its quantitative easing.

