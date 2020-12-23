EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2169

US data came in mixed, unemployment claims improved to 803K.

US President Donald Trump wants an amendment in the funding-relief bill.

EUR/USD is bearish in the near-term, but the dollar’s bullish potential is limited.

The EUR/USD pair has posted a modest intraday advance this Wednesday, with the markets already in a holiday’s mood. The action across the different boards is limited, and among currencies, the dollar is the weakest, as the sentiment remains sour. No progress has been reported on the Brexit front, and there are market talks indicating that talks will continue within the holidays. The pair hit 1.2200, retreating from such a high ahead of US data releases. Also, US President Donald Trump has not signed the relief bill, asking for an amendment.

The country published November Durable Goods Orders, which beat expectations by rising 0.9% MoM. Initial Jobless Claims improved to 803K in the week ended December 18. Personal Income, however, decreased by 1.1% in November while Personal Spending was down 0.4%. The pair held near its daily lows in the 1.2150 area after the release, little affected by macroeconomic figures.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish in the near-term, although the dollar’s bullish potential is still quite limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA, while a bullish 100 SMA provides dynamic support around 1.2140. Technical indicators head south with uneven strength, although both below their midlines.

Support levels: 1.2140 1.2090 1.2050

Resistance levels: 1.2210 1.2260 1.2300