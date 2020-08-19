EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1856
- US FOMC Meeting’s Minutes lift the greenback as policymakers hinted against yield-curve control.
- Inflation in the Union contracted in July 0.4% MoM, core annual CPI hit 1.2%.
- EUR/USD under 1.1900, but bulls not giving up just yet.
The greenback got to recover some ground this Wednesday, rising during the US session against most of its major rivals. There was no particular catalyst behind the advance, as equities traded with modest gains while US Treasury yields edged marginally lower ahead of the release of the FOMC Meeting’s Minutes. The document was quite similar to the one of the previous meeting, although it added an encouraging line, as policymakers said that economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months, nothing that anyway remain well below their pre-pandemic levels. The document gave the greenback another lift against its major rivals.
Earlier in the day, the EU released its June Current Account, which came in at €20.69 B better than the previous €7.95 B. The Union also published July inflation, with the monthly CPI down to -0.4% from 0.3% in the previous month. The annual figure, however, came in as expected at 0.4%, while the core annual CPI hit 1.2%, as expected.
This Thursday, the EU will publish June Construction Output, while the ECB will publish the Accounts of its latest meeting. The US macroeconomic calendar will include the August Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, seen at 21 from 24.1 and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 14, expected at 925K from 963K in the previous week.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair accelerated its slump after losing the 1.1900 level, trading as long as 1.1829. It is now trading below an ascendant trend line coming from the 1.1710. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has broken below a bullish 20 SMA, trading a few pips below it. Technical indicators have fallen below their midlines, suggesting additional declines ahead. The immediate support is 1.1820, with a steeper decline expected once below this last.
Support levels: 1.1820 1.1775 1.1730
Resistance levels: 1.1860 1.1915 1.1960
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.7200 after printing the biggest losses in two weeks
AUD/USD remains on the back foot near 10-day SMA after taking a U-turn from the yearly high. US dollar index bounced back from 27 month low and surprised markets with a little backup. No major data/events will keep qualitative risk catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Gold bounces off weekly low towards $1,950
Gold prices consolidate the heaviest losses since August 11. US-Iran story offers the latest reason for bullion’s pullback. Markets remain pressured as US dollar keeps Wednesday’s recovery, S&P 500 Futures stay depressed.
USD/JPY: Recovery struggling with the 106.00 level
The USD/JPY bottomed for the day at 105.09. The pair tried to recover some ground during European trading hours, but sellers capped the advance around 105.60, a Fib level. Bulls made another attempt during US trading hours.
WTI: US-Iran story battles EIA, OPEC+ negatives below $43.00
WTI stays depressed while extending losses from $43.24. US intends to renew sanctions on Iran, warns China and Russia to stay out. OPEC+ conveyed demand fears, EIA marked downbeat inventory levels.
Bitcoin claims its safe-haven status
Market decline leads Bitcoin to regain market share on account of the Altcoin segment. Market consolidation that just started could extend over several days, even weeks. Sentiment levels continued to be extremely positive and power down further in the short term.