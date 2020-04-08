EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0875
- The US Federal Reserve will release the Minutes of its March 15 meeting.
- Equities trade in the red amid the deteriorating market mood.
- EUR/USD is neutral in the short-term, worsening sentiment can push it lower.
The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range this Wednesday, having bottomed at 1.0829 for the day, now hovering around 1.0870. News indicating that the coronavirus pandemic’s death toll has picked up in some European countries and the US, while the number of contagions remains high, weighed on the market’s mood.
Equities trade in the red, although European indexes have managed to bounce from daily lows. US indexes are poised to open in the red. US government debt yields hold on to weekly gains, trading marginally lower but with the yield on the 10-year note holding above 0.70%.
The Union didn’t publish relevant data, while the US session will bring the Minutes from the FOMC Meeting from March 15. Given that the US Federal Reserve announced unlimited QE a week after that meeting, the document will likely pass unnoticed.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is offering a neutral stance, holding above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.0830, also the daily low. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA is flat around the mentioned Fibonacci level, while the 100 SMA heads lower above the current level, converging with the 50% retracement of the same rally. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, although near their midlines, currently bouncing but lacking directional strength.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0795 1.0750
Resistance levels: 1.0900 1.0940 1.0990
