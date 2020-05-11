EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0820
- The EU Commission announced it could open a legal case against Germany.
- Dollar firmer against most major rivals as the market’s sentiment turned sour.
- EUR/USD could turn bearish on a break below 1.0790, the immediate support level.
The EUR/USD pair is trading just above the 1.0800 threshold this Monday, confined to a tight 40 pips’ range ever since the day began. The market’s mood seesawed ever since the day started, with the sentiment upbeat during Asian trading hours but turning sour in the London session. The dollar gathers momentum ahead of the US opening, as Wall Street trims pre-opening gains and points to open with substantial loses. Weighing on the common currency, the EU Commission announced on Sunday that it could open a legal case against the German´s Constitutional Court ruling on ECB’s easing programs. Nor the EU, neither the US, have relevant data to offer today.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is holding around 1.0810, neutral in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s hovering around a directionless 20 SMA, while below the larger ones, which are also flat. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head nowhere, the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at 42, slightly skewing the risk to the downside. The pair would need to break below 1.0790, the immediate support, to be able to extend its slide during the upcoming hours.
Support levels: 1.0790 1.0760 1.0720
Resistance levels: 1.0830 1.0865 1.0900
