EUR/USD Forecast: under pressure, but far from bearish
The American dollar gains some traction this Thursday, underpinned by latest Fed's monetary policy announcement that had a surprise hawkish stance that surprised many, as US policymakers are far from concerned over inflation, with no changes in their tightening path, and three rate hikes still seen for this year.
Despite the dollar is far from bullish, still trading closer to its yearly lows than its highs across the board, but that doesn't mean that it can't gain some ground short term. In the data front, the EU released its April trade balance figures, recording a €17.9 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in April 2017, compared with a year early, hardly a market mover. The US calendar will be quite busy, with minor reports on employment and manufacturing, none of them outstanding, but maybe enough to support further dollar gains short term.
From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart presents a neutral-to-bearish stance, with the price now developing below its 20 and 100 SMAs, both converging flat around 1.1220, and technical indicators gaining downward strength within negative territory. The immediate support comes at 1.1160, with a break below it opening doors for an extension down to 1.1110/20, in where the pair bottomed these last few weeks. Below it, May 18th low at 1.1075 comes next.
Beyond the mentioned 1.1220 region, the risk turns towards the upside, with 1.1260 becoming a probable bullish target ahead of 1.1300.
