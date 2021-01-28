EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2104
- German inflation beat expectations in January, according to preliminary estimates.
- US Q4 Gross Domestic Product indicate an annual growth pace of 4.0%.
- EUR/USD set to keep falling, a bearish acceleration expected below 1.2060.
The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day consolidating around the 1.2100 level, as the market’s sentiment remained sour. Asian and European indexes are down, following the lead of Wall Street, helping the dollar to retain its gains.
US data fell short of triggering some action, despite the country published the preliminary estimate of its Q4 GDP, which came in at 4% from 33.4% in Q3. The country also published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 22, which printed at 847K slightly better than anticipated. The Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $82.47 billion in December, according to preliminary estimates. Earlier in the day, Germany published CPI data. The preliminary estimate of the annual January inflation came in better than anticipated at 1.%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.2100 and at risk of falling further. Moving averages in the 4-hour chart gain bearish strength above the current level. The Momentum indicator is flat below its 100 level, while the RSI indicator heads lower nearing oversold readings. A strong Fibonacci support level comes at 1.2060, with a break below it exposing the 1.1970 price zone.
Support levels: 1.2060 1.2015 1.1970
Resistance levels: 1.2145 1.2180 1.2225
