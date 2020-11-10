EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1801

The German ZEW survey showed that the Economic Sentiment contracted in November.

Stocks maintain a positive tone, although markets are calmer after Monday’s wild ride.

EUR/USD under selling pressure and poised to extend its decline on a break below 1.1780.

The shared currency continues to weaken against its American rival, undermined by disappointing German data. The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.1779, following the release of the German ZEW Survey, which came in worse than anticipated. The Economic Sentiment in the country contracted to 39 in November from 56.1 in the previous month, while the assessment of the current situation came in at -64.3, down from -59.5. For the EU, Economic Sentiment fell to 32.8.

Stocks maintained a positive tone, with Asian and European indexes trading in the green and leading to modest gains in US futures. Government debt bonds eased but remain at levels last seen in March. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is currently at 0.95%. The US session will bring little macroeconomic data of relevance, as the country will publish the September JOLTS Openings seen at 6.5 million and a couple of Fed’s speakers.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1800 level, struggling around the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run measured between 1.1602 and 1.1919. at 1.1798. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is at risk of losing ground, as a bullish 20 SMA capped advances throughout the day. The pair, however, remains above the 100 and 200 SMA, which lack directional strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame are flat around their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.1780 1.1740 1.1695

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1885 1.1920