EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1248

Rising cases of coronavirus in the US and China put investors in cautious mode.

US June NY Empire State Manufacturing index improved by more than anticipated.

EUR/USD capped by a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.1270.

The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid a persistent dismal mood. Concerns related to a second wave of coronavirus have been the main theme these last few days amid rising coronavirus cases in some US states. Also, Beijing tightened the lockdown in some cities amid new outbreaks. The pair fell to 1.1226, although it quickly filled the gap, lacking directional strength and hovering around Friday’s close ahead of the US opening.

During the European morning, the EU released the April Trade Balance, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €1.2 B, much worse than the anticipated €22.9 B. The US, on the other hand, has just released the June NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which came in at -0.2, much better than the expected -27.5 and improving from -48.5 in May.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1270, capped by the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.1270. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA has turned lower above the current level, although the 100 SMA continues advancing below it, now nearing the 38.2% retracement of the same rally at 1.1175. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, without clear directional strength. The risk is skewed to the downside, although it seems unlikely the pair could provide some interesting action this Monday.

Support levels: 1.1210 1.1175 1.1130

Resistance levels: 1.1270 1.1310 1.1350