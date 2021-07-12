EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1851
- Markets are in risk-off mode amid concerns about economic progress.
- Wall Street is down ahead of the opening while Treasury yields remain stable.
- EUR/USD is trapped in range, could accelerate its decline in the near-term.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1879 at the beginning of the day and turned south with the European markets´ opening. Stocks are down in the Old Continent, reflecting a poor mood likely related to resurgent coronavirus cases. The Delta variant is storming the Northern Hemisphere and may delay the so-long awaited economic comeback. Meanwhile, US government bond yields are stable, with that on the 10-year Treasury note currently at 1.34%. US futures are poised to open lower after posting substantial gains on Friday.
Data wise, the macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer. The US session will only include a speech from Fed’s Williams, due to speak about inflation.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1840 price zone ahead of Wall Street’s opening, after bottoming for the day at 1.1835. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 100 SMA contains advances, while the pair has bounced from a mildly bullish 20 SMA. In the meantime, technical indicators retreat sharply from their recent highs, approaching their midlines. The slide may continue once below the daily low, with lower lows at sight.
Support levels: 1.1835 1.1795 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
