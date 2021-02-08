EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2034
- Investors are waiting for a fresh catalyst, but overall remain optimistic.
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates range-trading, dollar leading.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, critical support at 1.1970.
Markets are optimistic but trading is dull. The EUR/USD pair is confined to a tight 40 pips’ range, retreating from an intraday high of 1.2055. The greenback is up alongside US Treasury yields, which reached their highest levels since March 2020 in pre-opening trading.
The positive mood which leans the scale in dollar’s favor, is linked to hopes for a US stimulus package and persistent confidence about a possible positive outcome in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, a scarce macroeconomic calendar provides few tips to speculative interest.
Germany published December Industrial Production, which was down 1% YoY, while the EU released February Sentix Investor Confidence, which contracted to -0.2 from 1.3, well below the 1.9 expected. The US won’t release macroeconomic data today.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is under mild pressure, trading in the 1.2030 price zone. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA is flat a handful of pips below the current level, while technical indicators hover directionless around their midlines. The pair retreated from near the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at 1.2070, but holds above the 1.2000 level. The 50% retracement provides support at around 1.1970.
Support levels: 1.1970 1.1925 1.1885
Resistance levels: 1.2070 1.2120 1.2160
