EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2107
- Soft European data maintained EUR/USD in corrective mode this Tuesday.
- Global equities posted modest intraday gains, US indexes traded mixed.
- EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, steeper decline expected below 1.2075.
The EUR/USD pair is marginally lower ahead of the Asian opening, trading near a daily low of 1.1204. Once again, financial markets depended on Brexit-related headlines, although movements were quite limited even in GBP/USD. The EUR/USD pair spent the day within a tight 30 pips’ range. Equities held around their opening levels, with European indexes putting in modest gains. Wall Street advanced after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is hopeful of getting a coronavirus relief deal.
The EU published its GDP’s final reading, which was downwardly revised to 12.5%. Germany published the ZEW survey, showing that the Economic Sentiment in the country contracted further in December, to -66.5 from -64.3. For the EU, the sentiment improved to 54.4 from 32.8, much better than anticipated.
The US released minor figures, the November NIFB Business Optimism Index, which resulted at 101.4. The country also released Q3 Nonfarm Productivity, which rose by 4.6%, and Unit Labor Cost decreased in the same quarter by 6.6%. This Wednesday, Germany will publish the October Trade Balance, while the US won’t offer relevant macroeconomic figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is poised to extend its decline, according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 20 SMA around 1.2130 provided intraday resistances throughout the day, although the pair keeps developing well above a bullish 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator is hovering below its 100 level, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 52. A bearish corrective extension seems more likely on a break below 1.2078, the weekly low.
Support levels: 1.2075 1.2030 1.1990
Resistance levels: 1.2130 1.2180 1.2230
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
