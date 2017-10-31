EUR/USD Forecast: uncertainty rules on political jitters and ahead of first-tier events

EU preliminary Q3 GDP and October inflation up next.

US tax-reform, Fed's head replacement taking their toll on market's sentiment.

Majors traded uneventfully through the Asian session, with the only notable event being BOJ's meeting, which anyway maintained QQE with yield curve control unchanged. The greenback trades near Monday's lows but also some 70 pips away from a 3-month high against the common currency, with the EUR/USD pair trading below August and September lows. Political headlines flooded news late US session, with the White House announcing it would like to pass the tax reform bill before Thanksgiving, although there were others indicating that the cut will be gradual through the next five years. Also, news showed that US President Trump would announce who will replace Yellen as Fed's head, this Thursday. Dollar Monday's corrective movement was backed by the uncertainty triggered by these news. In the meantime, the Fed is having a monetary policy meeting this Wednesday, while the Nonfarm Payroll report will be released on Friday.

For today, EU preliminary Q3 GDP will be out today, expected at 0.5% from previous 0.6%. October preliminary inflation will be released alongside, seen little changed from September final figures. The US calendar will be quieter, with only minor manufacturing and housing indexes out.

From a technical point of view and after nearing the 1.1660 level yesterday, the pair has turned short-term neutral, consolidating around the 23.6% retracement of its Thursday/Friday decline at 1.1635. The 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA accelerated its decline, now converging with the price, while technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line, but the RSI still within bearish territory, somehow leaning the scale towards the downside. 1.1600 is the immediate support ahead of 1.1574, the low set on Friday. Seems unlikely a break below this multi-month low ahead of the first-tier events mentioned above, but if it takes place, the pair can extend its decline towards 1.1540.

To the upside, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline stands at 1.1675, a handful of pips above the critical 1.1660 region. Some follow-through beyond the level should take off the bearish pressure in the short term, and see the pair recovering up to 1.1700.

