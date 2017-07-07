EUR/USD Forecast: uncertainty reigns, but dollar's gains still unclear

The EUR/USD pair ends the week marginally lower, but still near its highest for the year, a few pips below the 1.1400 threshold. Following an exciting central banks' week, the American dollar corrected higher at the beginning of the current one, giving back its gains on Thursday, amid ECB's minutes of the latest meeting confirming that policy makers discussed how to handle tapering. In fact, they actually discussed removing the easing bias from their statement, not actually the when or the how, but the news was enough to boost back the common currency. The greenback recovered some ground on Friday, following a mixed US employment report that stalled short from confirming an upcoming rate hike, as wages' growth missed expectations. Still the economy added 222,000 new jobs, a sign that the sector remains healthy, but with inflation lagging and with report, seems the current dollar's recovery has a limited future.

There were a couple of factors that helped the dollar advance this past week: one was really ugly UK data that cooled down expectations of an UK rate hike, quite incompatible with an economic slowdown. Weakness in commodities, and rising yields worldwide also backed dollar's recovery.

The pair is now at an inflection point, as it remains technically bullish, but unable to surpass a major long-term resistance for a second consecutive week. In the daily chart, the pair seems to be forming a double top, with the neckline around 1.1300, a price zone that contained advances in June, and attracted buyers ever since this month started. In the same chart, the price is well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA a few pips below the mentioned level and far above larger ones, whilst technical indicators have retreated modestly from oversold readings, rather reflecting the ongoing correction that anticipating some further slides.

In the weekly chart, however, the bullish momentum remains strong, with the indicator heading north and near April highs, and the RSI consolidating around 66. Furthermore, the 20 SMA has extended its advance below the current level, and is about to cross above the 100 SMA, this last around 1.1000.

Overall, the risk remains towards the downside, but only beyond that critical resistance, in the 1.1460 region, the pair will gain upward traction next week, with the next relevant resistances being 1.1525 and 1.1615, this last 2016 high. Below 1.1290 on the other hand, the downward corrective movement could extend to 1.1160, with further declines being unlikely amid limited dollar's demand.

Sentiment towards the dollar is still negative, and not only in the short term, according to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, as the greenback is expected to remain under pressure against most of its major rivals next week, while in the longer perspectives, possible dollar's gains have been trimmed.

For the EUR/USD pair, 67% of the polled experts are bullish for the upcoming days, with the rest expecting some consolidation and none bearish. The average target is 1.1458, with a spike above 1.1500 being quite likely according to market's sentiment. In the 1 month perspective, bears are 70%, against 67% in the previous week, but with the average target now at 1.1304 from previous 1.1267.

As for the GBP/USD pair, modest gains are expected for the upcoming week, with 1.3000/50 region still seen capping the upside. Expectations turn bearish in the 1 and 3 months perspectives, but given that odds of a UK rate hike have risen after latest Carney's statement, the slides are seen limited, with the pair seen mostly holding above 1.2500 by the end of the quarter.

Finally the USD/JPY pair is extend its gains next week, but not for much: the highest possible target is seen at 115.50, but averaging 114.20. Bears account 80% in a 1-month view, but decrease to 45% in the longer run, clearly weighed by banks that expect further dollar weakness. The average target was of 113.48 last week, now down to 112.69.

Overall, the sentiment poll reflects that uncertainty remains high within speculative interest, but also that investors are inclined to favor the dollar in the long term.