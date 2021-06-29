A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Monday.

A sharp fall in the US bond yields capped the USD and helped limit the downside for the pair.

Investors now eye flash German CPI and ECB President Lagarde’s speech for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair extended the previous day's rejection slide from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. The downtick dragged the pair to multi-day lows and was sponsored by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Despite mixed signals about the US inflation, investors remain concerned about the potential for an early move by the Fed to tighten its monetary policy. This, along with a cautious mood around the equity markets, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback.

The shared currency was further pressured by news that the EU will implement a coronavirus passport for all EU citizens and residents. The market reacted little to contrasting monetary policy viewpoints from ECB officials. The ECB Board member Fabio Panetta said that the central bank should retain the unconventional flexibility they granted themselves during the crisis and keep borrowing costs low until government spending helps push up inflation. Separately, policymakers Jens Weidmann and Robert Holzmann said the ECB’s emergency powers are temporary and must end once the emergency is over.

Meanwhile, a sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This, in turn, assisted the pair to find some support at lower levels and rebound around 25 pips from the 1.1900 neighbourhood. The pair, however, struggled to capitalize on the attempted recovery, instead met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the flash German CPI figures and a scheduled speech from the ECB President Christine Lagarde for a fresh impetus.

The US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities. That said, the intraday movement is more likely to be restricted as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.

Short-term Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the price action seems to suggest that the recent bounce from two-and-half-month lows might have already run out of steam. Sustained weakness below the 1.1900 mark will reaffirm the negative bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide back towards testing monthly swing lows, around the 1.1850-45 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the 1.1800 mark en-route the 1.1765-60 intermediate support and YTD lows, around the 1.1700 round figure touched on March 31.

On the flip side, the 1.1940 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond might prompt some short-covering move and push the pair back towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.