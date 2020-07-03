EUR/USD witnessed an intraday pullback from 1.1300 mark on Thursday amid a modest USD uptick.

Surging COVID-19 cases overshadowed the recent optimism and benefitted the safe-haven greenback.

Traders eye final Eurozone Services PMI for some impetus amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the overnight uptick to the 1.1300 mark and finally settled in the red, near the lower end of its daily trading range. Optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained support of the upbeat market mood and undermined the safe-haven US dollar through the first half of trading action on Thursday. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's early positive move. The global risk sentiment was further supported by stellar US monthly jobs report for June.

The headline NFP showed that the US economy created 4.8 million jobs in June as compared to gains of 3 million expected. Moreover, the previous month's reading was reived upward to 2.699 million as against 2.509 million reported earlier. Additional details revealed that the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May. The stronger-than-expected employment details provided further evidence that the worse of the coronavirus pandemic was probably over and revived hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery.

Surging coronavirus cases in the US discouraged investors from taking excessive risk. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 54,357 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the death toll rising 725 to 128,024. Investors remain concerned that a continuous spread of the highly contagious disease might result into renewed lockdown measures and the rolling back the plans to reopen economic activity. The market worries stoked demand for the safe-haven USD and prompted some fresh selling around the major.

The pair retreated around 80 pips from daily tops and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, albeit has still managed to hold above the 1.1200 mark and remained well within a familiar trading range. Market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone Services PMI prints for a fresh impetus. Given that the US markets will remain closed in observance of Independence Day, thin liquidity conditions might hold investors from placing any directional bets and lead to a subdued trading action on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Thursday failed near a three-week-old descending trend-line, which constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts. This comes on the back of a bearish double-top formation near mid-1.1300s and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. The lower end of the said triangle, around the 1.1200 mark, also marks the neckline support of the double-top pattern and hence, should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.1180-70 region will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown. The pair might then accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards retesting the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1040-35 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1290-1.1300 region might continue to act as immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.1350 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and assist the pair to reclaim the 1.1400 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.