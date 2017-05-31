EUR/USD Forecast: trying to recover, 1.1200 caps

The EUR/USD pair continues trading uneventfully around 1.1180, with the common currency refusing to give up in spite of softer-than-expected EU preliminary May inflation. The Consumer Price index rose by 1.0% as expected monthly basis, below previous 1.2%, but the year-on-year figure came in at 1.4%, missing expectations of 1.5% and well below previous 1.9%. The news somehow reaffirms Draghi's cautious stance towards retrieving easing, and should be EUR-negative, but seems that speculative interest is biased just on selling the greenback.

The US will release Pending home sales figures for April and some Fed-linked data, including the Beige Book and a local manufacturing PMI, hardly enough to change the sour negative towards the US currency.

The EUR/USD pair seems to have completed a downward corrective move and poised to advance further, despite a limited momentum and the cap offered by 1.1200. In the 4 hours chart, the price has settled above a now horizontal 20 SMA, the Momentum aims higher above 100, but the RSI indicator holds flat around 53, maintaining the bearish potential well-limited.

Above 1.1210, the immediate resistance, the pair has scope to extend its advance up to 1.1260, while beyond this last, fresh yearly highs are likely in the 1.1300 region. Below 1.1160, the pair can retest the weekly low of 1.1120, where buying interest will likely resurge.

View live chart of the EUR/USD