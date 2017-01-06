EUR/USD Forecast: trying to bottom, but upside potential still limited

What a week to kick start the year! The EUR/USD posted a fresh 14-year low at the beginning of 2017, as confidence in the dollar remained intact, and investors rushed to buy it back following the year-end rally towards 1.0650. But news coming from the US dented such positive sentiment, as while the EU posted some solid readings that suggest growing economic momentum, loads of political uncertainty and a disappointing job's creation came from the US.

The US Federal Reserve released the Minutes of its latest meeting, indicating that much of their decision of rising rates last December, came as an answer to market's reaction to Trump's promises of infrastructure investment, and aggressive fiscal policies. Sill policy makers said that there is "substantial uncertainty" about the outcome of the upcoming administration, and warned about the downward risk of a stronger dollar over growth and inflation.

The Nonfarm Payroll report released this Friday was mixed, with the U adding 156,000 new jobs in December, well below market's expectations of 178K or the previous upwardly revised 204K. The unemployment rate came in as expected at 4.7%, and once again, attention centered on wages, the most positive sub-component of the report that brought some relief to a pressured dollar. Average Hourly earnings rose by 0.4%, against previous backdrop of -0.1%, whilst year-on-year wages rose by 2.9%, its highest since the 2008 financial crisis, from previous 2.5%. Stronger wages are a first step towards rising inflation, as they usually result in larger consumption. However, a swallow does not make a summer, moreover as wages were negative in the previous month.

The pair has then, closed marginally higher for a third consecutive week, and while an interim bottom is yet to be confirmed, there are good chances of an extension of the ongoing upward correction for the upcoming week, as dollar's demand will likely recede further during the upcoming days.

Technically, the weekly chart shows that indicators are bouncing modestly from extreme oversold readings, but that the price is far below moving averages, suggesting that any upward continuation will remain corrective in the longer term, with the line in the sand being the base of the last two-years range in the 1.0800/40 region. In the daily chart, the price has surpassed its 20 SMA that anyway remains bearish, whilst technical indicators are losing upward momentum but remain within positive territory.

If the rally extends beyond 1.0650, it could extend up to 1.0710, the 38.2% retracement of the November/January decline, and remain in corrective move. Above it, an interim bottom will be confirmed, with scope for the pair to extend up to the mentioned 1.0800/40 price zone. Below 1.0500 on the other hand, the comfort zone around 1.0445 is the next key support, followed by 1.0370. Below this last, fresh multi-year lows are expected near 1.0300.

Despite the recent downward knee-jerk in the US currently, sentiment towards the greenback remains strong, as the FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that bears still are a large majority around the EUR/USD. Mostly, investors are taking December 29th high of 1.0650 as a line in the sand, as the price is hardly seen beyond it. Bears are still looking for lower lows by the end of the quarter, with just 7% of bulls among polled traders and banks.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.0541 100.0% 82.0% 18.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 18% Bullish

64% Bearish

18% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.0404 0.0% 100.0% 18.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 18% Bullish

82% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.0325 100.0% 74.0% 7.0% 0 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 7% Bullish

67% Bearish

27% Sideways Bias Bearish

As for the Pound, further slides against the greenback are also expected as Brexit looms. Fears that the EU won't allow the UK to remain within the single market after the kingdom leaves the Union weighed on investors' sentiment. Bears are 71% weekly basis, with the pair seen nearing 1.2200 during the upcoming days, but extending towards 1.2080 during the next few weeks.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.2306 100.0% 60.0% 30.0% 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 30% Bullish

30% Bearish

40% Sideways Bias Sideways 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.2237 100.0% 87.0% 27.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 27% Bullish

60% Bearish

13% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.2098 100.0% 63.0% 5.0% 0 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 5% Bullish

58% Bearish

37% Sideways Bias Bearish

Surprisingly, the market is now bullish in the USD/JPY pair, indicating that the due correction of the post-election rally may be completed. Bulls are a majority in all the time frames under study, although the 120.00 region is not yet clearly foreseen. For the upcoming days, the pair is seen back above 117.00 with bulls being an 86%. Confidence in further gains diminishes as time goes back into Japan's fiscal-year end, with the number of bulls decreasing to 58% in a three-month view.