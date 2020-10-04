EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1716

Contradictory headlines on Trump’s health likely to spur risk aversion at the weekly opening.

EU Retail Sales and US ISM Services PMI the most relevant data to be out this Monday.

EUR/USD gains bearish potential, needs to break below 1.1670.

The American dollar recovered some ground on Friday amid risk-off but ended the week in the red against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair settled at 1.1715, as news that US President Trump contracted COVID-19 overshadowed everything else. Wall Street closed in the red, as the sentiment got further undermined by a weak Nonfarm Payroll report. According to the official release, the US added 661K new jobs in September, much worse than the 850K expected. The unemployment rate in the same period ticked down to 7.9% from 8.4%, beating the 8.2% expected.

Throughout the weekend, conflicting headlines about Trump health’s progress flooded news feeds, after being hospitalized late Friday. On Saturday, he made a statement saying that he felt “much better” while receiving a remdesivir treatment. He added that the real test would be the next few days. Risk aversion will likely prevail at the beginning of the week, and sentiment’s shifts will probably correlate to headlines related to the US President’s health.

The macroeconomic calendar will include the final versions of September Markit Services PMIs for the EU and the US. The EU will also publish August Retail Sales, seen up 0.9% MoM, while the US will release the official ISM Services PMI, foreseen in September at 56 from 56.9 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bearish according to the daily chart, as the 20 DMA capped advances, now hovering around the weekly high and a major Fibonacci resistance level at 1.1770. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame turned south within negative levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish, as while technical indicators stand flat around their midlines, it is developing below all of its moving averages. The pair is stuck around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, with the next relevant support at 1.1670, the 23.6% retracement of the same slump.

Support levels: 1.1670 1.1625 1.1580

Resistance levels: 1.1725 1.1770 1.1810