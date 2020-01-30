EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1024
- EU Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 102.9 in January.
- US Q4 GDP met the market’s expectations by printing 2.1%.
- EUR/USD slowly advancing beyond 1.1020, bulls hesitate to add.
The EUR/USD pair has been slowly advancing throughout the first half of this Thursday, as, despite the market’s mood deteriorated, the dollar couldn’t attract investors. Following an uneventful Federal Reserve announcement, the greenback weakened, although without losing much ground. The EUR/USD pair hit 1.1031 during London trading hours, supported by the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator, which improved in January to 102.9 from 101.3. Germany released its preliminary estimate of January inflation, which came pretty much in line with the market’s expectations, having no effects on price action.
The US released the preliminary estimate of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which also failed to impress, as it met the market’s expectations by printing at 2.1%, although the quarterly core PCE inflation missed the market’s expectations, down to 1.3% from 2.1%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 24 were at 216K, better than the previous 223K but above the expected 215K.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1025, mildly positive in the short term, although far from bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s above its 20 SMA for the first time this week, while technical indicators are advancing around their midlines, but still neutral. The pair has chances of extending its advance but gains beyond 1.1065 seem quite unlikely. The main support continues to be 1.0980, where the pair bottomed at the end of November.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1145
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD is on the rise on hawkish BOE hold
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.31 after the BOE left rates unchanged and provided an upbeat assessment of the economy. Only two members voted for a rate cut.
EUR/USD retreats back to range after unimpressive figures on both sides of the Atlantic
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs, as German HICP inflation missed with 1.6% and US GDP met expectations with 2.1%, albeit on top of weak inflation. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Ether is bridging between two monetary systems
Stablecoins account for the majority of transactions in the Ethereum network. With BTC and XRP in bullish terrain, Ether is acting as lag for the Top 3. Cryptos’ technical prospects are worsening with every passing day, consuming capital without moving upwards.
Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.