EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1024

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator improved to 102.9 in January.

US Q4 GDP met the market’s expectations by printing 2.1%.

EUR/USD slowly advancing beyond 1.1020, bulls hesitate to add.

The EUR/USD pair has been slowly advancing throughout the first half of this Thursday, as, despite the market’s mood deteriorated, the dollar couldn’t attract investors. Following an uneventful Federal Reserve announcement, the greenback weakened, although without losing much ground. The EUR/USD pair hit 1.1031 during London trading hours, supported by the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator, which improved in January to 102.9 from 101.3. Germany released its preliminary estimate of January inflation, which came pretty much in line with the market’s expectations, having no effects on price action.

The US released the preliminary estimate of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which also failed to impress, as it met the market’s expectations by printing at 2.1%, although the quarterly core PCE inflation missed the market’s expectations, down to 1.3% from 2.1%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 24 were at 216K, better than the previous 223K but above the expected 215K.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1025, mildly positive in the short term, although far from bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s above its 20 SMA for the first time this week, while technical indicators are advancing around their midlines, but still neutral. The pair has chances of extending its advance but gains beyond 1.1065 seem quite unlikely. The main support continues to be 1.0980, where the pair bottomed at the end of November.

Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910

Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1145