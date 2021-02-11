EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2128
- US weekly unemployment claims held at high levels around 800K in the week ended Feb 5.
- Financial markets are still in search of a new catalyst to trigger directional movements.
- EUR/USD keeps grinding higher as the dollar is out of investors’ radar.
The EUR/USD pair extended its advance to 1.2149 but finished the day unchanged in the 1.2120 price zone. Financial markets traded in a dull fashion amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbated by holidays in Asia. The dollar was incapable of attracting buyers following dovish words from Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell on Wednesday, advancing just modestly ahead of the daily close amid falling equities.
Germany published the January Wholesale Price Index, which was up 2.1% in the month, but remained flat when compared to a year earlier. The US just published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 5, which resulted at 793K, worse than expected. On Friday, the most relevant macroeconomic figure will be the preliminary estimate of the US February Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 80.8 from 79 in January.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators retreated from near overbought readings, but stabilized within positive levels. The 20 SMA crossed above the 100 SMA, both below the current level, but a flat 200 SMA capped the upside. The pair needs to advance beyond a Fibonacci resistance in the 1.2170 price zone to gain bullish potential ahead of the weekly close.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2065 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2215 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as falling stocks underpin the dollar
EUR/USD eased from fresh highs near 1.2150, as Wall Street took a turn to the worse, with the three major indexes falling sharply. Dollar’s demand remains subdued after dovish Fed’s Powell, dismal US employment data.
GBP/USD lower in range, holding around 1.3800
GBP/USD holds near multi-year highs as the pound is resilient to the resurgent dollar’s demand. Concerns mount as UK strain is “likely to sweep the world,” according to local health authorities.
XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).