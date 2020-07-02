EUR/USD once again showed some resilience below 1.1200 mark and witnessed a goodish bounce on Wednesday.

Positive news about COVID-19 vaccine led to some aggressive USD selling and remained supportive of the move.

The pair remains well within a familiar trading range as the focus now shifts to the closely watched US NFP report.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Wednesday and finally settled with modest gains, well within a familiar trading range. Following an early dip below the 1.1200 round-figure mark, the pair witnessed an intraday turnaround and rallied around 90 pips amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost from the positive headlines related to the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven greenback and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's recovery move. Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine – co-developed with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer – has shown potential and triggered a strong immune response in the early stage of human trials.

On the economic data front, the final German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMI prints for June were revised higher, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency. From the US, the ADP report showed that private-sector employment rose by 2369K in June. The reading was below 3000K expected but was largely negated by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to +3065K as against -2760 reported earlier. Separately, US ISM Manufacturing PMI returned to expansion territory and jumped to 52.6 for June as compared to consensus estimates pointing a rise to 49.5 from 43.1 previous. The upbeat data revived hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery, albeit worries about the ever-rising number of coronavirus cases globally held investors from more aggressive risk-taking and capped any strong gains for the major.

The USD bulls remained on the defensive following the release of the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on June 9-10. The minutes revealed that officials had a rigorous discussion to strengthen forward guidance about where the policy will be set in the future. The minutes also noted that the Fed was concerned about the economic outlook, which has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, and the need for highly accommodative monetary policy for some time. Nevertheless, the market reaction turned out to be rather muted and the pair finally settled around 25 pips off daily lows. The modest pullback lacked any strong follow-through, rather was quickly bought into during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair held above mid-1.1200s as market participants now look forward to the release of the highly anticipated US monthly jobs report for a fresh impetus.

The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy created 3 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate is seen falling to 12.3% from 13.3% previous. The data will further offer evidence that the coronavirus-led recession was probably over. However, investors are likely to remain cautious as the focus remained on developments stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, any knee-jerk movement following the release is likely to be short-lived and do little to help investors determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.1300 round-figure mark. The mentioned level coincides with a short-term descending trend-line resistance, extending from June monthly swing highs. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the double-top resistance near the 1.1350 supply zone. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move back towards challenging YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to show some resilience below the 1.1200 round-figure mark. Sustained weakness below will negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards retesting the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1035 region.