The recent pullback from two-month tops found some support ahead of 1.1100 handle.

Investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting.

Euro-zone PMIs/US durable goods orders might further influence the intraday moves.

The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, rather lacked any firm direction on Wednesday and was solely influenced by the US Dollar price dynamics. Given that the UK lawmakers voted down the scheduled of Brexit deal, probable risk of a snap election in the UK led to a mild risk aversion and benefitted the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The pair initially ticked lower but managed to find decent support just ahead of the 1.1100 round-figure mark amid a late USD slide.

Euro-zone PMIs/ECB in focus

In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30 capped the USD uptick and helped limit the intraday slide. The pair quickly bounced back to the 1.1140 area and seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of Euro-zone consumer confidence index, which fell to -7.6 in October from -6.5 previous and was worse than consensus estimates pointing to a dip to -6.7.



The upside, however, remained capped as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's key ECB event. This coupled with the release of flash Euro-zone PMI prints will play a key role in influencing the shared currency. Given low market expectations, Thursday's ECB meeting – the last one presided by Mario Draghi – will be looked upon for clues about the possible changes in 2019-20 under the upcoming President Christine Lagarde.



Thursday's more lively economic docket also features the release of monthly durable goods orders data from the US, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities and possibly make it an eventful day for intraday traders.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and any subsequent slide below the 1.1100 handle might attract some dip-buying interest near the 1.1080 region – marking 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark, coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.



On the flip side, momentum beyond above the 1.1140 region (50% Fibo. level) is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.1180 area ahead of the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.1225-30 supply zone towards the 1.1275-80 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1300 handle.