- US-China trade optimism underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure on Monday.
- The downtick remains limited ahead of this week's key Euro-zone PMI prints and ECB.
The EUR/USD pair struggled to extend its recent strong rally to two-month tops and witnessed a modest pullback on the first day of a new week. The US Dollar remained broadly lower in a rather subdued trading action and provided a minor intraday lift to the major. The uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction amid a late USD rebound, supported by signs that the US and China were making progress to resolve trade disputes.
Bulls turn cautious ahead of this week’s key data/ECB
The US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the trade deal with China was coming along great and that he hopes to sign a deal with China at the Chile APEC summit, scheduled next November. Adding to this, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said that tariffs scheduled for December could be withdrawn if progress is made. This comes on the back of earlier comments by the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, saying that a deal may not be finalized next month, but that was less important than securing the right deal.
The incoming positive trade-related developments provided a much-needed respite to the Greenback and exerted some downward pressure on the pair, which finally ended the day in the red and snapped four consecutive days of a winning streak. The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of this week's key Euro-zone PMI prints and the latest ECB monetary policy update.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Euro-zone or the US, the pair on Tuesday seems more likely to continue its sideways price action and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the 1.1135-40 confluence resistance breakpoint might continue to protect the immediate downside. The mentioned support comprises of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall, which if broken might prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.1100 handle.
This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 1.1080 region, below which the pair is likely to extend the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark (23.6% Fibo. level) with some intermediate support near the 1.1035-30 region.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round-figure mark, which coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. Sustained strength above the said handle, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.1225-30 supply zone, now seems to set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.1275-80 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1300 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1150 amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, consolidating previous gains. President Trump has expressed optimism about clinching a deal with China, while some officials have cast doubts. Brexit headlines are set to impact the euro as well.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.30 ahead of critical vote on the Brexit deal
GBP/USD is trading just below 1.30 as parliament is set to debate and vote on UK PM Johnson's Brexit deal. The vote on the program to complete the process quickly is also critical.
USD/JPY: Firm above two-week-old rising trendline, 4H 50MA
With its U-turn from near-term key support confluence, USD/JPY flashes 108.65 as a quote during early Tuesday. Prices are likely to challenge monthly high surrounding 109.00 in order to challenge August month's top near 109.30.
Brexit drama does not deter the pound
Despite an unending series of Parliamentary setbacks for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to clinch the UK exit from the European Union, Sterling has retained almost all of its gains of the past ten days, suggesting that his Brexit deal will eventually be approved.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.