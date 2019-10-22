US-China trade optimism underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure on Monday.

The downtick remains limited ahead of this week's key Euro-zone PMI prints and ECB.

The EUR/USD pair struggled to extend its recent strong rally to two-month tops and witnessed a modest pullback on the first day of a new week. The US Dollar remained broadly lower in a rather subdued trading action and provided a minor intraday lift to the major. The uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction amid a late USD rebound, supported by signs that the US and China were making progress to resolve trade disputes.

Bulls turn cautious ahead of this week’s key data/ECB

The US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the trade deal with China was coming along great and that he hopes to sign a deal with China at the Chile APEC summit, scheduled next November. Adding to this, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said that tariffs scheduled for December could be withdrawn if progress is made. This comes on the back of earlier comments by the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, saying that a deal may not be finalized next month, but that was less important than securing the right deal.



The incoming positive trade-related developments provided a much-needed respite to the Greenback and exerted some downward pressure on the pair, which finally ended the day in the red and snapped four consecutive days of a winning streak. The pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of this week's key Euro-zone PMI prints and the latest ECB monetary policy update.



In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Euro-zone or the US, the pair on Tuesday seems more likely to continue its sideways price action and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the 1.1135-40 confluence resistance breakpoint might continue to protect the immediate downside. The mentioned support comprises of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall, which if broken might prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.1100 handle.



This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 1.1080 region, below which the pair is likely to extend the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark (23.6% Fibo. level) with some intermediate support near the 1.1035-30 region.



On the flip side, bulls are likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round-figure mark, which coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. Sustained strength above the said handle, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.1225-30 supply zone, now seems to set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.1275-80 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1300 mark.