EUR/USD Forecast: Too late to stop the downfall? Triple trouble for the euro

EUR/USD has opted for the downside in reaction to mostly negative PMIs.

Reactions to Lagarde's speech, PMIs, and trade headlines are set to drive price action.

Friday's four-hour chart is showing that EUR/USD is at critical support.

Germany's manufacturing is recovering – but it may be too late. That is the picture emerging from Markit's preliminary Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. EUR/USD is struggling as the slowdown in the services sector is deepening.

That is the first of three issues weighing euro/dollar.

1) Services sector dragged down

The German Manufacturing PMI – arguably the most important figure – has bounced to 43.8 points, above 42.9 expected and considerably beyond 42.1 recorded in October. Any score below 50 represents contraction, implying that the industrial recession continues despite the notable improvement.

And even after the bump up from manufacturing, the services sector is grinding to a halt with 51.3 against 52 expected. The data from Germany drags down the composite PMI for the whole continent to 50.3 points, reflecting virtually non-existent expansion.

EUR/USD initially advanced after Germany's figure, but that merely created a selling opportunity as the common currency changed course and fell to new weekly lows under 1.1050.

2) Lagarde's lackluster speech

Christine Lagarde, the new president of the European Central Bank, has called for a new policy mix in Europe – a seemingly faint echo of previous requests from the ECB for governments to step in. She added that the bank will reach its goal faster if other policies help it. The French stateswoman added that the Frankfurt-based institution's accommodative policy has been a key driver of domestic demand.

Some had expected a bolder stance from Lagarde – an experienced politician and communicator that has worked closely with the ECB. That may come in the future – but Friday's speech may fall short of convening Germany to loosen its purse strings. Without fiscal stimulus, the bank may add more action of its own, weighing on the euro.

3) Trade talks going nowhere fast

The clock is ticking down toward December 15, when the US intends to slap new tariffs on China. The mood has dampened as the world's largest economies are clashing over other topics. Two US navy boats sailed through the South China Sea, angering Beijing.

On the other hand, the Hong-Kong bill that passed Congress is still waiting for Trump's signature. China sees American action regarding the city-state as interference in its internal matters.

While trade headlines may be contradicting and confusing, it is hard to see any meaningful progress and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground.

Later today, Markit's US preliminary PMIs are due out, and they are set to show modest growth in both the services and manufacturing sectors. The focus will likely remain on US-Sino relations and reactions to the European events.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is nearing critical resistance at 1.1045 – the confluence of the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, the daily low and a resistance line from last week. It is suffering from downside momentum and has dropped below the 100 and 200 SMAs.

Bears are gaining ground.

Lower, 1.1015 provided support in early November. Next, this month's trough of 1.0990 is the next cushion. It is followed by 1.0940 and 1.0879.

Resistance awaits at 1.1090, which capped euro/dollar earlier this week. 1.1110 was a swing low in early November, and 1.1140 worked as resistance around the same time. 1.1180, a double top, is towering above.