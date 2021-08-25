EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons why this retreat could turn into a larger downfall

EUR/USD has edged off the highs as investors cool take profits on dollar shorts.

US Durable Goods Orders could exceed estimates, boosting the dollar.

Moderation in the increase in US covid cases could raise Fed taper expectations.

Growing uncertainty about Germany's elections undermines euro strength.

Has EUR/USD set a lower high? If the answer to this question is positive, bears are in for a feast. The world's most popular currency pair has retreated from the highs in what seems like temporary profit-taking to bulls but could also be the beginning of a more significant slide.

Here are three reasons to expect an extended downfall:

1) US virus spread peaking

The Delta COVID-19 variant continues spreading around America, hitting mostly undervaccinated pockets of the country. It caused the Federal Reserve to hold its all-important Jackson Hole Symposium online, a sign that the bank is unlikely to hint it is withdrawing support for the economy.

Is this still the case? While daily infections have topped 150,000 – ten times more than in June – the 14-day change rate has been moderating in recent days, slowing to 28% from triple-digit levels. Moreover, the pace of vaccinations is off the bottom:

Source: NYT

If covid is losing steam, the Fed could move forward with reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme. Printing fewer dollars is positive for the currency.

2) Upbeat data?

After two light days on the economic calendar, US Durable Goods Orders are off high interest on Wednesday. Figures for July are set to show a decline in the headline figure and modest advances in core figures. While low expectations make sense in light of downbeat retail sales for last month, economists could be too pessimistic.

Any satisfactory statistic has the potential to send the greenback higher on expectations that Fed tapering is only a matter of time.

See Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?

3) German politics are becoming uncertain

Who will lead Germany after 16 years of Angela Merkel at the helm? Armin Laschet, the new leader of her center-right CDU/CSU bloc seemed to be a shoo-in for the top job, but as the elections draw near, the political picture has become more complicated.

Source: Economist

Recent opinion polls paint a three-way race between the CDU/CSU bloc, the center-left SPD and the Greens. Investors were used to certainty coming from the eurozone's largest economy and leader of the currency area, and that is unlikely to persist.

Moreover, Markus Söder, who lost to Laschet in the race to inherit Merkel, expressed worries and seems to have already pulled out the knives. It seems like another sign of uncertainty.

Overall, fundamentals are pointing to the downside. What do technicals say?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar still enjoys upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades above the 50 Simple Moving Average. However, it has failed to break above the 100 SMA and is trading under the 200 SMA. All in all, the picture is mixed.

Support awaits at 1.1725, a swing low on Tuesday. It is followed by 1.1705, which capped the pair on its way up. Further down, 1.1690 and 1.1660 await

Resistance is at 1.1750, which was a temporary peak on Monday. The week high of 1.1765 is the next level to watch, and it is followed by 1.1780.