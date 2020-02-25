EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons why this recovery may end soon

EUR/USD has recovered amid a coronavirus-related fall in US yields.

Concerns about the disease in Europe are one of the reasons for a potential downturn.

US consumer confidence may temporarily be of interest as well.

Tuesday's technical chart is painting a mixed picture.

Schadenfreude – the German term is referring to "taking joy from the suffering of others" is what we see in EUR/USD. And it may not last.

The spread of coronavirus in northern Italy has finally scared US markets. Stocks suffered a massive sell-off with the S&P's more than 3% plunge being the largest fall in two years. Money moved away from shares to bonds, sending the benchmark US ten-year yields below 1.40%, to the lowest since 2016.

In turn, lower returns on long-term American debt make the dollar less attractive – and that is what has lifted EUR/USD from the lows.

Here are three reasons why this may not last.

1) Dollar interest rate advantage

Even after Monday's downfall, US treasury yields are still higher than all eurozone countries. Returns on German debt are negative, and even indebted Greece's bonds are pricy in comparison to American ones.

Short-term interest rates also provide an advantage. The Federal Reserve's interest rate is at a range between 1.50% and 1.75%, while the European Central Bank's main lending rate stands at 0%, with the deposit rate at -0.50%.

If the Fed slashes borrowing costs earlier than expected – bond markets are pointing to June – the ECB will likely follow through.

Overall, the fall in US yields is a weak foundation to build a recovery on.

2) Stagnating Italy is hit in its strongest part

The stock market sell-off was triggered by the spread of the disease in northern Italy, which already took the lives of six people and caused authorities to lock down an area where 50,000 people live.

The southern-European nation is the eurozone's third-largest, and its economy is hardly growing after it exited a technical recession. Its vulnerable economy has hit the nation's industrial heartland near Milan – the stronger part of the economy.

Events such as the Venice Carnaval and fashion shows have been canceled while tourists shun the country. The longer this lasts – and the broader the quarantined area – the higher the risks of a recession.

3) German vulnerabilities

Jens Spahn, Germany's health minister – who is also busy in a leaderhsip race– said that his country's health system is well-prepared, but that close links within Europe mean the disease may easily spread to the country.

Similar to Italy, the German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter – before the virus became known. The old continent's locomotive already suffered from the Sino-American trade war and now faces a double-whammy – from the impact on Italy and China.

Exports to China have driven the post-crisis recovery, and the world's second-largest economy's potential halt in the first quarter poses a significant risk for Germany. Moreover, the global health issue finds Germany amid a political crisis, as Chancellor Angela Merkel was left without a successor.

Her ruling CDU party may accelerate the process of choosing a successor. Still, the lack of direction – which took its toll in regional elections in Hamburg – may have an economic impact. Germany has already been reluctant to inject fiscal stimulus, and the lack of leadership at a time of crisis is also detrimental.

Overall, the sell-off that kicked off in response to the spread of the disease in Europe may come back to hit EUR/USD.

Apart from coronavirus headlines – which are dominating the news – markets are interested in several US figures. Has the virus dented shoppers' sentiment? The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure for February may provide insights.

See US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Steady as the labor market goes

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is finally enjoying positive momentum on the four-hour chart and has broken above the falling 50 Simple Moving Average. However, it trades below the 100 and 200 SMAs.

The picture is mixed.

Support awaits at 1.0805, which was a low point after Monday's recovery. It is followed by the 2020 low of 1.0770. Next, 1.0720 and 1.0655 await the pair.

Resistance is at 1.0875, Monday's peak, followed by 1.0890, which separated ranges in mid-February. 1.0925 and 1.0940 are next.